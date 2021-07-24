Manchester United’s Paul Pogba warned against PSG move by local fans

A group of Paris St-Germain fans have declared their opposition to the club’s reputed move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a transfer to the French capital, with some reports suggesting that contract talks are at an advanced stage.

However, the rumours have not gone down well with some locals, who have adorned the outside of the Parc des Princes with ‘anti-Pogba’ banners.

The Tweet below reads: PSG fans put up anti-Paul Pogba banner outside the Parc des Princes as speculation about his possible arrival intensifies: “Pogba you should listen to your mother, she doesn’t want you here. Neither do we!”

PSG fans put up anti-Paul Pogba banner outside the Parc des Princes as speculation about his possible arrival intensifies: "Pogba you should listen to your mother, she doesn't want you here. Neither do we!"

A similar banner has been hung outside Camp des Loges – PSG’s training ground.

The Tweet below reads: Banners against the arrival of Paul Pogba at PSG, in front of Parc des Princes and Camp des Loges.

Banners against the arrival of Paul Pogba at PSG, in front of Parc des Princes and Camp des Loges.

It’s believed that the antipathy towards the midfielder stems from comments he made to French channel Canal+ back in 2018.

On the subject of a move to PSG, Pogba is quoted as having said, “Walking on the Parc des Princes? With a club, no for sure. Honestly, it doesn’t appeal to me.

“I grew up here, my father supported Marseille and so did my mum. Paris wasn’t really in my daily life.”

It’s worth noting that PSG v Marseille is the bitterest rivalry in Ligue 1, with games between the two known as ‘Le Classique’.

In short, it’s the French equivalent of United v Liverpool.

Football fans have notoriously long memories, so even potentially flippant remarks dropped into a long interview could easily be taken to heart.

Whether those same fans can mellow towards the mercurial maestro is a question that should be answered by the end of August.