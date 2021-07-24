Official: Manchester United confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new contract

Manchester United have officially announced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has extended his contract with the club, ending rumours over his future.

The new deal will see the legendary Norwegian stay until 2024 with the option for a further year.

Solskjaer has so far been supported in the summer transfer window after the expensive purchase of former Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

There have been plenty of reports in regards to Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane joining United as well but nothing official as of yet.

The hope is he can secure some key signing this summer in order to put together the next stage of his era.

Our past. Our present. 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲. ✍🇳🇴 We are delighted to announce that Ole has signed a new deal with the club! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract with Manchester United. Agreement reached until June 2024. 🔴 #MUFC Solskjaer and Man Utd also included an option to extend the agreement until June 2025, official statement confirms. #Solskjaer — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2021

According to the club’s official website, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: “Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch.

“The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.

“What is especially pleasing is the way this progress has been achieved with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class recruits, playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United. We are more confident than ever that, under Ole’s leadership, we are heading in the right direction.”

Solskjaer himself said: “Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.

“I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.

“I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started.”

Solskjaer has had his fair share of critics but fans have largely been optimistic ahead of the new season.

The summer has allowed supporters to contemplate the job he has done so far, while the reports of the potential signings have been encouraging as well.

The former striker’s vision is certainly coming together now and it is obvious to see what he’s trying to build at the club.

Whether he will enjoy success or not remains to be seen but even if he fails, he will leave behind arguably the best squad in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.