Raphael Varane: BBC confirm Manchester United potential despite Real Madrid pushback

Manchester United are reportedly Raphael Varane‘s most likely destination according to the BBC despite Real Madrid playing hardball.

The talented defender has clearly been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s key target for the centre-back position and fans have been waiting impatiently for good news.

Varane would undoubtedly add real quality to United’s defence and many feel he would be the ideal partner to Harry Maguire.

The Madrid man is tall, pacy, and can create on the ball, making him the perfect modern centre-back.

Solskjaer’s interest in him makes perfect sense but there are still a few hurdles that must be overcome before fans can see him in red.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Varane joined his teammates for pre-season training despite not responding to Madrid’s renewal offer so far.

The report further claims everything indicates the towering Frenchman has already agreed verbally to a five-year deal with the Red Devils.

It’s understood he will continue preparing for the new season with Real as the two clubs butt heads over the transfer fee.

Manchester United are said to be unwilling to go over €45m while the Spanish giants are stubbornly sticking to the €55m price tag.

According to Telefoot, Marca claim the price tag is actually €50m and that those at Old Trafford are taking advantage of Madrid’s need to sell and so are waiting for them to crack.

Raphaël Varane is likely to join Manchester United. #MUFC [@sistoney67, BBC] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 24, 2021

The BBC claiming Varane is likely to join United, adds some serious weight to the reports that have been floating around the past few weeks.

The Peoples Person last covered news to do with the World Cup winner when it was claimed he would not do anything to damage his relationship with Real in order to leave.