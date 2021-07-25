Anthony Elanga: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he may keep prospect beyond summer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he’s reconsidering Anthony Elanga‘s future at the club following his bright pre-season.

The young winger has been a part of the squad during this summer who has been gearing up for the new campaign.

Elanga made his debut under Solskjaer last season and it’s safe to say the manager is a big fan of his player.

The 19-year-old is expected to have a bright future at the club and he is, on paper, the type of player the legendary Norwegian likes to have for his tactics.

However, despite all the positives, many expected Elanga would be sent on loan this season due to the lack of room in the starting XI but it looks like that might not necessarily be the case.

According to Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said: “It would be easy to say the boy should go on loan but he’s doing so well.

“He’s electric, his pace, his skill, he’s not afraid of anything, he’s got the courage and bravery of a Man United player.

“Today he created chances for others and for himself, he scored a goal with his most difficult opportunity, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s going to be staying here.

“It depends, of course, we know it’s important for him to develop and get game-time but he’s one of them we’ve not really decided. Because if he keeps on like he is I might want to keep him.”

For those unable to see the Tweet, it says:

“Anthony Elanga vs. QPR:

88% pass accuracy

31 touches [5 in the box]

3 shots [3 on target]

2 big chances

2 fouls won

1 goal

A really bright cameo.”

The last time The Peoples Person covered news on Elanga it was yet another time Solskjaer praised him, claiming he has “enormous potential” and will “keep his feet on the ground”.

Some fans have argued the likes of the Swedish teenager and Facundo Pellistri are better squad players than the often criticised Daniel James. Perhaps Solskjaer is beginning to feel the same.