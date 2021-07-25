Daniel James transfer: Manchester United star wanted by Premier League clubs

Manchester United star Daniel James is reportedly wanted by both Brighton and Hove Albion as well as Leeds United, as rumours over his future continue to grow.

The young Welshman had a brilliant Euros tournament for his country and that saw interest in his signature rise.

His form saw United fans debate whether or not he’s good enough for the first team, particularly with Jadon Sancho‘s impending arrival.

The sensational Englishman will become the club’s undisputed first-choice right-winger and that means James will fall further down the pecking order.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be a fan of the player who he signed in his first summer transfer window in charge.

According to The Sun, both Brighton and Leeds were hoping to add James’ pace to their sides, whether on a loan deal or a permanent transfer, but the Red Devils will not let him leave.

It’s understood Solskjaer is especially reluctant to sell him because of Marcus Rashford‘s injury and he could even be handed a new deal to keep him happy with his squad role.

🗞️ Leeds United are monitoring developments with Daniel James, with a move for Club Brugge winger Noa Lang looking expensive. [Simon Jones, Mail] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 25, 2021

This isn’t the first time Brighton have been linked with a move for James as The Peoples Person have previously covered a piece on that potential transfer.

It’s difficult to imagine Manchester United refusing a transfer offer for the former Swansea City man if a big enough bid comes in.

There are certainly players who are more unneeded than James in the squad but Solskjaer can only decide on interest as it happens and not just purely in order of best to worst.