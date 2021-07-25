Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: The two key statistics of his intense reign

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recently renewed his contract and fans, for the most part, were feeling optimistic about it all.

There are legitimate doubts that remain but supporters are choosing to remain positive rather than jumping the gun and criticising him.

After all, United appear to be on their way to a successful summer transfer window that will set them up well for the new season.

The pressure will be on Solskjaer to deliver silverware and there’s no question those who had given him the benefit of doubt will turn on him quickly otherwise.

In fairness to the legendary Norwegian, the statistics below make for good reading and show signs of clear progress.

180 – Since Ole Gunnar Solskjær's first game in charge of the club in December 2018, only Manchester City (221) and Liverpool (217) have picked up more Premier League points than Manchester United's total of 180. Extension. pic.twitter.com/3dl3NoeGyh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 24, 2021

16 – Ole Gunnar Solskjær has given 16 different teenagers their Manchester United debut during his 151 games in charge, one more than José Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, Ryan Giggs and David Moyes did at the club combined (15 in 302 games). Tradition. pic.twitter.com/TDKJJ7gIma — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 24, 2021

For those who can’t see the Tweets above:

“180 – Since Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s first game in charge of the club in December 2018, only Manchester City (221) and Liverpool (217) have picked up more Premier League points than Manchester United’s total of 180. Extension.”

“16 – Ole Gunnar Solskjær has given 16 different teenagers their Manchester United debut during his 151 games in charge, one more than José Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, Ryan Giggs and David Moyes did at the club combined (15 in 302 games). Tradition.”

The Peoples Person recently wrote a piece exploring whether or not Solskjaer’s contract was a good idea at the time.

It could be argued that the club were better off waiting to see how the season develops first before giving him a new deal.

However, it could equally be argued that Manchester United have supported him massively and they needed to make his long-term future clear in order to show and build stability.

It would make little sense to invest so much into the team only to keep Solskjaer on the sidelines and it’s certainly not a good look.