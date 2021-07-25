Saul Niguez deal being ‘explored’ by Manchester United

Manchester United are understood to be ‘exploring’ a deal for Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.

United have been linked with the versatile midfielder for over two years but were previously said to have baulked at his hefty €150 million release clause.

The Daily Mail reports that, as one of the cash-strapped club’s big earners, Saul is now seen as expendable, and has already been offered to Barcelona and Juventus.

The Spanish ace has become something of a peripheral figure under coach Diego Simeone, so could now be available for a cut-price £45m.

After previously being a virtual ever-present at the Wanda Metropolitano, he made just 11 starts last season, scoring twice and assisting once.

His agent, Jonathan Barnett, was non-committal when pressed about his client’s future, explaining that all options were open.

He said, “Saúl will do with his future what is best for Saúl…nothing has been decided, Saúl has as many options to stay as to leave .”

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could view the Rojiblanco ace as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, who continues to be linked with a high-profile switch to PSG.

It is thought that the Red Devils could face competition for the Colchonero from arch-rivals Liverpool, who are in the market to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

However, the Merseysiders are said to need to make sales before they can buy.

United have been linked with a host of midfielders as they appear braced for Pogba’s departure, with Eduardo Camavinga and Leon Goretzka thought to feature prominently on Solskjaer’s wishlist.

Speculation around Goretzka has increased in recent days, however he’s thought to favour extending his stay in Bavaria.

The report also claims that a move for Saul could ultimately hinge upon how much money is left in the war chest, if a move for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane proves successful.