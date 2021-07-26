David de Gea: Manchester United regret costly decision

Manchester United reportedly regret keeping David de Gea at the club in the way it was done a few years ago.

The talented goalkeeper arguably peaked during Jose Mourinho‘s second season in charge when the team found themselves in second place at the end of the Premier League campaign.

De Gea’s brilliant form was the main reason for that finish and many felt he had hit the peak of his career.

Expectations were that the former Atletico Madrid man would kick on but instead, it could be argued he’s regressed since then, culminating in his battle for the number one spot with Dean Henderson.

United hesitated and delayed but eventually offered De Gea an extension at a time when some fans were unsure if it was deserved.

According to The Athletic, there are those in the Red Devils’ hierarchy who have regretted handing the experienced Spaniard his last expensive contract.

The issue isn’t De Gea’s loss of form but instead how the deal caused more wage inequality to an already unequal squad.

The Peoples Person previously covered a report that insisted both De Gea and Henderson will stay at the club for the season.

The uncertainty surrounding the goalkeeping position isn’t a positive going into the new campaign but it is understandable.

After all, it could be argued neither goalkeeper has truly done enough to convincingly keep the number one spot.

Henderson is the younger of the pair and perhaps the more solid choice but he needs more time to prove himself.

Nonetheless, fans will be hoping the club can learn from previous regrets and ensure their decisions off the pitch improve.