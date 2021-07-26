Di Marzio confirms Raphael Varane fee and medical ahead of Man United move

Raphael Varane’s transfer to Manchester United has been completed subject to a medical, confirms transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio.

Di Marzio claims that the transfer fee is €50 million (£43m) plus bonuses.

The guru also stated that Varane’s medical will take place on Wednesday, tweeting:

‘#Varane @ManUtd: deal done: €50M plus bonus to @realmadrid, medicals in #Manchester in two days’

However, this disagrees slightly from another report, which was given the thumbs up from another transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

This came from Marcus Christensen, football editor of The Guardian, who tweeted:

‘Manchester United in final negotiations to sign Raphaël Varane for around £40m’, which in turn was retweeted by Romano.

The fact appears to be that the deal is done and all reporters agree to within £3 million either way, with or without bonuses.

What is new and interesting about Di Marzio’s report is the timescale for the medical.

All eyes will be on Manchester airport and Carrington on Wednesday to see the arrival of the World Cup winner.

It has been a whirlwind day of great news for Manchester United fans, who were literally still celebrating the confirmation of Jadon Sancho’s signature just last week.

With outgoing transfers now understood to be the next priority, there could yet be one or two more incoming if those exits are swiftly put into action and funds raised for more reinforcements.

A central defensive midfielder is thought to now be the priority, with a right back as cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka another position on the wish list.