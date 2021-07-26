Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United not done after Raphael Varane transfer

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has insisted Manchester United are not quite done this summer despite the positive development in the bid to sign Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

The highly respected journalist gave his signature ‘here we go’ message in regards to confirming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have nearly secured the sensational Frenchman.

Although fans have been excited about United’s interest, many were concerned Varane wouldn’t actually ever make the switch given what’s happened in the past.

There is a history of players using the club’s name in order to secure bigger contracts with their own sides, rather than truly wanting to move to Old Trafford.

Luckily it seems Varane’s interest is genuine and it’s understood he wants to play for the Red Devils, especially under Solskjaer.

For those who can’t access the Tweet, it says: @FabrizioRomano: “It’s not the end of the transfer window for #mufc. Now it’s time for outgoings, but I can say that midfielder and right back could be something happening for Manchester United this summer if they have the right opportunity.”

Romano’s comments mirror what the Manchester Evening News were saying in regards to how investment in both positions depends on outgoings.

Manchester United are now a well-stocked department with a messy wage bill so it makes sense they need to sort this issue out first before investing further.

The two key areas of weakness have been addressed and although a midfielder and full-back are needed, sorting out the squad as a whole is more important.

Offloading players will prove to be tricky given the nature of the current window and it will be a true test of the club’s new transfer structure.