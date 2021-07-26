Here we go: Fabrizio Romano confirms Raphael Varane to Man United deal done

Raphael Varane will be a Manchester United player.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued his famous ‘Here we go!’ tweet.

Raphaël Varane to Manchester United, here we go! 🔴 #MUFC Agreement almost done between Man Utd and Real Madrid, just final details to be completed and then paperworks time. It’s a “matter of hours or days”. Here-we-go. 🇫🇷 Varane has a total agreement on personal terms too. 🤝 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2021

As we reported here just an hour ago, all leading journalists, including Romano, were convinced a deal was imminent following the news of an agreement reported by Spanish TV station La Cuatro earlier today.

But the ‘Here we go’ from Romano in modern football transfer circles is the confirmation everyone looks for before genuinely believing the deal is done.

Romano tweeted the following:

‘Agreement almost done between Man Utd and Real Madrid, just final details to be completed and then paperworks time. It’s a “matter of hours or days”. Here-we-go.

‘Varane has a total agreement on personal terms too.’

In truth, the tweet adds little to what has already been reported here this morning on The Peoples Person but the immortal three words are music to the ears of Manchester United fans everywhere.

Final confirmation of the price has not been confirmed but reports have varied between €45 and €50 million (£38.6m and £42.9m) – either way a fantastic price for one of the world’s best centre backs, a World Cup winner and a man at the peak of his playing career at 28 years of age.

So far this summer with both Jadon Sancho and now, it seems, Raphael Varane in the bag before the end of July, credit must go to United’s new director of football, John Murtough, who certainly seems to have started his reign with two tremendous and timely pieces of business.

Varane is reportedly still training at Madrid’s Valedebebas training complex today but is expected to make his way to Manchester for a medical as soon as the final details are confirmed.