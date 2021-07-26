Manchester United looking at midfield replacements for Paul Pogba

Manchester United are looking at bringing in midfield reinforcements this transfer window.

With the uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba‘s future at the club, United are said to be prioritising a midfield signing rather than that of a full-back, claim the Manchester Evening News.

Man United’s interest in Eduardo Camavinga and Declan Rice remains; however, a significant sale is required for United to invest in the midfield this summer.

As per the article, Camavinga prefers a move to Spain, and Rice is set to remain at West Ham United for another season.

Sources close to the club claim that reports of United’s interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka are a ploy by the player’s agent to obtain a better contract at the German club.

United are also said to be in talks to sign Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez. The 26-year-old is represented by the London-based Stellar Agency.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, has to ship out some of the unwanted players at the club.

Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira are under contract till 2023, and James Garner is set to join another club on loan next season.

Pogba is out of contract next season, with Paris Saint-Germain heavily linked with him.

Solskjaer addressed the Frenchman’s situation in his post-match interview following Saturday’s 4-2 friendly loss against Queens Park Rangers.

“There’s always speculation about Paul, the talks between Paul and his representatives, I’m not in the detail of every single one, I’ve got nothing to say, about that,” he said.

“Paul knows what we feel about it, and I’ve enjoyed my time working with him, and hopefully, we can continue working together.”

“Talks are ongoing between Paul’s representative and the club representatives. All the dialogue I’ve had with Paul is that he’s looking forward to the season.”

United are on the verge of completing a deal for Raphael Varane as per Fabrizio Romano and can now shift their focus on attaining a top-class midfielder.

With five weeks left of the transfer window, fans will be excited to see the club’s remaining business this summer.