Manchester United pushing for both Jules Kounde and Raphael Varane



Manchester United could be about to land Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as well as main target Raphael Varane as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his defence.

In what has to be considered a very busy and active transfer window, Man United could be about to bring in not one but two central defenders to compete with the current setup.

As many of us know, Varane has been heavily linked with the club with a move edging closer and closer as the hours go on. Kounde was always rumoured to be an alternative if the Varane deal didn’t materialise but this could see them both arrive at United this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, United are still pushing for that move for Varane but Solskjaer is keen on further improving the defensive side of the squad and is keen on signing Kounde.

Kounde, who has caught the eye of major European clubs, spent the summer with France as they competed in the European Championships.

Varane was also part of the French setup meaning the two have worked together on the international stage before.

However, United aren’t the only club interested in Kounde with Premier League clubs Tottenham and Chelsea and La Liga giants Real Madrid being heavily linked with him as well.

The Daily Mail pointed out that Kounde’s versatility means that he is a perfect fit for United’s young side as the player can play right-back as well as centre-back.

However, the Red Devils find themselves in a predicament with Sevilla remaining very reluctant to let the player leave the club.

The French star has a contract with the Spanish club until 2024 and with interest from multiple clubs, the time is now for the club and the player to decide what is in store for next season.

It is difficult to imagine that United will be signing two central defenders this summer as it looks like the priority may switch to a midfielder or a right-back if the club sign Varane.

However, it will be an exciting time for fans, at the prospect of adding two new defenders to the squad with it being reported that Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi will be leaving on loan this summer.

