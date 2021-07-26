Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe targeted by Newcastle United

Newcastle United have been linked with a swoop for Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe.

According to The Daily Telegraph, current Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is pushing his board to sign the promising defender on a permanent basis.

However, given the North-East club’s precarious finances, a loan move is thought to be the likelier outcome.

The centre-back is said to be well regarded among the Red Devils’ backroom staff, however injuries have limited his first team opportunities.

Despite an outstanding Champions League debut away to PSG in October, the academy graduate made just four Premier League starts last term.

And with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane said to be on the cusp of becoming United’s second summer signing, Tuanzebe could be forced to look elsewhere to further his development.

If the move happens, it will be the second time the DRC-born prodigy has experienced life under Bruce.

Back in 2018 he played 30 Championship games over two loan spells under the then-Aston Villa coach.

His outstanding form culminated in a fine performance in the Championship Play-off Final victory over Derby County.

So impressive were his displays for the Villans that some observers speculated that he could be ready to break into the United first team.

However, despite the odd eye-catching display, he’s never really been able to nail down a regular place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s improving side.

And with another former United hero now looking to make him a Magpie, this could be the perfect opportunity for Tuanzebe to remind everyone of his undoubted ability.