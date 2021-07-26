PSG fans get behind Manchester United’s Paul Pogba after distressing messages



A group of Paris Saint-Germain fans have supported Paul Pogba after other fans attacked his potential move to the club.

As reported yesterday on The Peoples Person, rumours of Pogba moving to the French club were greeted by anti-Pogba messages from unknown fans outside The Parc des Princes stadium.

The banners included messages telling Pogba to listen to his mother ‘she doesn’t want you here and neither do we’ – while other banners showcased fans’ dismay at the Frenchman’s possible arrival at the club from Manchester.

Now, according to French outlet Le Parisien, a group of supporters of PSG have shown their support for Pogba after the devastating messages over the past couple of days.

Some of the Ultras Paris Collective, who are a group behind most of the banners displayed each year in and around the stadium, have come out and said that they are not involved with the making or display of these anti-Pogba messages.

In fact, the collective group has shown its support for Pogba and some members have openly admitted on social media that they’re not involved.

On t’aime @paulpogba. Paname c’est chez toi. Le magasin Adidas des Champs aussi. Le Parc des Princes avec Marco, Ney, Kyky, Angel j’ai plus de place sur les cuisses pour les tatouages, Gigio je joue qu’en Coupe de France, La CeFor, etc, on t’attend ❤️ — Mathieu Faure (@matfaure) July 24, 2021

Commençons pas les amalgames suite à la banderole anti Pogba il s’agit d’une minorité affreuse et nauséabonde qui ne représente pas la communauté parisienne😱🔴🔵 — Miloud KOTBI (@miloudkotbi) July 24, 2021

@paulpogba on t'aime ❤️

On attend pour ton retour à la maison.

Ici c'est Paris ❤️💙 https://t.co/fnhlIfFRz9 — Paul King (@FutureParis75) July 24, 2021

Some of the tweets convey how some fans are angry and upset at some of the messages that have been presented towards Pogba.

One tweet said “this is a terrible and nauseating minority which does not represent the Parisian community”

It is no secret that Pogba comes from a family that supported Olympique de Marseille, who are seen as fierce rivals of PSG and this is one of the many reasons why a small minority of fans have been sending verbally abusive messages.

Leonardo Nascimento, who is the Sporting Director at PSG has always been a fan of Pogba and appreciates his talents and attributes. He has also never been concerned about the player and is said to be on excellent terms with Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola.

Whether or not Pogba will join PSG is still unknown, with United still locked in negotiations with him to decide on his future.

Pogba’s contract is up at the end of next season, so if he does not join PSG or sign a new contract with the Red Devils he will become a free agent at that time.

