Raphael Varane transfer: Manchester United fans react to surprise announcement

Manchester United fans have been in absolute shock over the expected arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer.

The World Cup winner has been linked with a transfer in recent weeks but supporters were still cautious over any good news.

United’s need for a centre-back has been well documented and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been clear in who he prefers as the first-choice target.

Varane will undoubtedly bolster the club’s defence and is expected to slot in alongside Harry Maguire to form one of the league’s best partnerships.

Fans have avoided celebrating too early but now that many reputable journalists have confirmed the news, they’ve absolutely let loose.

Sancho is overrated and Varane is finished apparently I can’t believe we are stuck with them at United how will I sleep at night — ‘ (@vintageredss) July 26, 2021

Real Madrid fans have some of the highest standards around and they're mourning Varane leaving like their dad's just died. I do not care if SexySilva calls him overrated — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) July 26, 2021

WE DEADARSE JUST SIGNED CHAMPIONS LEAGUE VARANE! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) July 26, 2021

Raphael Varane is a Manchester United player

Raphael Varane is a Manchester United player

Raphael Varane is a Manchester United player

Raphael Varane is a Manchester United player

Raphael Varane is a Manchester United player

Raphael Varane is a Manchester United player OMG — Trey (@UTDTrey) July 26, 2021

Varane and Sancho in one window is absolutely enormous. How exciting 👀 — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 26, 2021

Leader, winner, vastly experienced at the top level & is still in the prime years of his career. I don’t think we could’ve signed a better centre-back who ticked every box. Raphaël Varane to #mufc, HERE WE GO.. pic.twitter.com/xPN1wH88SD — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) July 26, 2021

The Peoples Person have been on top of all the latest news to do with Varane, even covering Di Marzio’s confirmation of the transfer.

Manchester United aren’t expected to stop now, though it’s understood they’ll first have to make sales before moving to invest in positions such as midfield and full-back.

There’s no doubt the squad is looking healthier and strong since Solskjaer’s arrival, with Varane the latest to buy into his project.

The hope is that the new signings can gel with the squad immediately and face no problems with adapting to their new surroundings.