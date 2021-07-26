Top journalists all agree Raphael Varane transfer deal to Man United is imminent

Following this morning’s report, covered here, from Spanish TV outlet La Cuatro that an agreement has been reached between Real Madrid and Manchester United for the transfer of Raphael Varane, most of Europe’s leading journalists and outlets have confirmed some or most of the story.

First, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted:

‘Raphaël Varane is at training today and he’ll be respectful till last day at Real Madrid… but his move to Manchester United is getting closer and closer. Work in progress to complete the agreement between clubs.

‘Real are now prepared to sell Varane, as he wants..

This was followed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who tweeted:

‘Man Utd increasingly confident of signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. Talks with 28yo at advanced stage & clubs contact intensifying.

‘#MUFC pushing for fee below €50m. Won’t be signing new deal so #RMFC need to sell or lose for free.’

Spanish outlet Marca, which is known to be that most closely associated with Real, said this afternoon:

‘The operation should not take long to close and the Frenchman will thus end ten successful seasons in the white jersey. The price will be around 50 million euros (£43m].’

The Telegraph’s James Ducker told a similar tale:

‘Talks with all parties are being described as “positive” by Old Trafford insiders as an agreement moves closer.

‘Real are thought to want around €50 million (£42.8m) – less than their valuation earlier in the summer – but United are still hopeful of driving down that fee a little. The gap in valuation is not expected to prove an issue, though, unless Real alter their position.

‘Varane, who returned to training with Real last week, has no intention of trying to force through a move out of respect to the Madrid club and is happy for discussions between the clubs to take their course. The France World Cup-winner was at Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground on Monday.’

The BBC’s Simon Stone was a little more reticent than others this afternoon, saying ‘No agreement has been reached yet over a fee but there is an increasing feeling that talks will eventually reach a successful conclusion.’

And Stone’s colleague, BBC’s digital editor Howard Nurse was also positive, tweeting ‘Varane nearer then.’

Finally, The MEN claim exclusively that personal terms have been fully agreed between Varane and United.

None of the above have gone as far as La Cuatro in claiming an agreement is completely reached and price set, but the cacophony of reports from Europe’s elite journalists would certainly indicate that an announcement could be imminent.