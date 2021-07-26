Why Jack Grealish would not be the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba

Manchester United are in the market for a central midfielder amid the uncertainty around Paul Pogba’s future at the club.

According to Manchester Evening News, United would prefer signing a midfielder than a full-back as they approach the final five weeks of the transfer window.

Jack Grealish has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba. The club was heavily linked to him last summer but was put off by Aston Villa’s £80 million price tag.

From a tactical point of view, the signing of Grealish would not solve the persistent midfield issues at United.

The 25 year old is an attacking midfielder who often plays at number 10 or at left-wing.

United are well stocked in these positions, with Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all capable of playing there.

Spending upwards of £70 million on a luxury player wouldn’t be ideal, especially when other important issues are to be addressed, i.e. central midfield.

Scott McTominay and Fred start as a double-pivot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 4-2-3-1 formation for most matches.

Though competent, neither of them offer the passing ability and defensive assurance to play that role. The build-up from the back is slow, and forwards are often starved of the ball.

If Man United plan on replacing Pogba, they must do with a more well-rounded midfielder capable of affecting both parts of the pitch.

This signing would drastically improve the team’s overall gameplay, adding balance and stability to the centre of the park.

Manchester City are heavily linked to Grealish, who, along with Harry Kane, is their priority target this window, claim The Sun.

Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the Englishman and is pushing to get this deal over the line.

Unless there are a significant number of sales in Man United’s frontline, a deal for the Englishman seems unlikely.