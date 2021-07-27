Eric Bailly: Ivorian concerned about his future at Manchester United

Manchester United centre back Eric Bailly is reportedly concerned about his game time after the club agreed on a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The Ivorian will seek clarification regarding his future at the club, according to ESPN.

Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that the Red Devils had agreed a deal with Madrid for the transfer of Varane.

Raphaël Varane to Manchester United, here we go! 🔴 #MUFC Agreement almost done between Man Utd and Real Madrid, just final details to be completed and then paperworks time. It’s a “matter of hours or days”. Here-we-go. 🇫🇷 Varane has a total agreement on personal terms too. 🤝 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2021

United will pay £34 million-plus add-ons with the payments being spread out over a number of years, as per David Ornstein.

With the arrival of Varane, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have seven senior centre backs at his disposal.

Bailly is said to be wary of his lack of first-team opportunities, which was one of his prime concerns before signing a new contract till 2024.

The 27-year-old has suffered numerous injuries during his time at United, making 106 appearances in five years.

He is currently playing at the Tokyo Olympics alongside teammate Amad Diallo, representing Ivory Coast.

If they manage to reach the finals, the duo will most likely miss the opening Premier League fixture on August 14 against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Sources have told ESPN that Axel Tuanzebe is set to move away from Man United- either temporary or permanent, with Newcastle United reportedly interested.

The article also mentions that 19-year-old Teden Mengi is highly rated by Solskjaer and is expected to go out on loan next season, with a host of Championship clubs interested.

Moreover, Phil Jones is deemed ‘unsellable’ according to reports from Manchester Evening News. The 29-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury and has not played a competitive game since January 2020.

United fans will be excited to witness a possible centre back pairing of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire next season, as Solskjaer aims to compete for the title.