Paul Pogba sale may be needed for Manchester United to make further signings

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for up to three more players, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been warned that he will now need to sell before he can buy.

United have hogged the headlines since the transfer window opened, with a £73m deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho finally complete.

And, in the past 24 hours, it has been revealed that the Red Devils finalised a £34m swoop for Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane.

ESPN’s Mark Ogden has now revealed that Solskjaer is keen to further bolster his squad, however much could depend upon the sale of a host of players that includes Paul Pogba.

Ogden reports that United’s hierarchy suspect the Frenchman is inclined to leave, with Paris St-Germain the only club to have expressed a firm interest thus far.

It is claimed that United’s board value the midfielder at close to £50m, with funds from the sale to be made available for further reinforcements.

The squad could be trimmed further still, with United thought to be willing to entertain offers for Jesse Lingard, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Phil Jones, Andreas Pereira, and Daniel James.

Additionally, with three quality goalkeepers now on the books, it is believed that the club could sanction either a loan or permanent deal for either David de Gea or Dean Henderson.

Finally, it is claimed that fans’ favourite Antony Martial could also be sold – but only if the right bid is received.

The club hopes to recoup close to £100m in player sales, which would be used to pursue a shortlist of potential targets.

Solskjaer’s transfer wish list is thought to include Atletico Madrid’s Keiran Trippier, Rennes’ midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and versatile Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The Norwegian seems to have a strangely imbalanced squad; one that appears bloated in some positions, yet worryingly threadbare in others.

In that regard, it makes sense for some of the lingering deadwood to be axed to make room for new recruits in more problematic areas.

Whether the volume of sales required is plausible in what appears to be a depressed market will become clearer between now and the 31st of August.