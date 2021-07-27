Phil Jones transfer: Manchester United trying their best to move on star

Manchester United are reportedly trying their best to move on Phil Jones, despite there being uncertainty over his future and a lack of communication.

The injury-prone centre-back has had a tough time at Old Trafford of late and it’s had nothing to do with the little game time he’s received.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s arrival at the club has mostly meant Jones has hardly had a look into the first-team since.

The former Blackburn Rovers man still has two years left to his contract and that has left fans scratching their heads a little.

According to 90Min, the Red Devils are willing to let Jones leave for free in order to spark interest in him.

It’s understood his wages has been a dealbreaker for most, even when it comes to loan deals so moving him on hasn’t been easy.

A number of Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Jones, such as Everton, West Ham, Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, and Burnley.

It’s believed Newcastle United are the most serious candidates but they are hesitant on bringing him in on loan, preferring to sign him for free.

This is because they are considering making a loan move for Brandon Williams or Axel Tuanzebe instead.

According to StrettyNews, the Red Devils actually haven’t told Jones their plans for him as no discussions have been held over his future.

The English defender was even expecting to be told he can leave on loan for the next campaign, though he will have to prove his fitness before anyone will be keen on betting on him.

The Peoples Person last covered news on Jones when Manchester Evening News claimed he was unsellable due to his injury history as well as his wages.