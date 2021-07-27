Raphael Varane: All the latest details in imminent Manchester United transfer

Manchester United have reportedly wrapped up a transfer for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and The Peoples Person have rounded up all the key information below.

The talented Frenchman has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s radar all summer long and the club pounced on him once the transfer for Jadon Sancho was complete.

Varane’s expected arrival has undoubtedly excited fans who now feel United have arguably one of the best defences in Europe.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, and Harry Maguire will complete the back four and long gone are the days when the likes of Ashley Young, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, and Chris Smalling lined up in defence.

Solskjaer will now be under tremendous pressure to deliver some silverware next season but the improvements to the squad have been obvious.

According to the BBC, Varane’s initial fee is £34m and it could rise to £42m when add-ons are taken into account.

🗣️ — @FabrizioRomano: "Varane said — 'If you are not happy with Manchester United's proposal this summer, I am leaving as a free agent as I want to try something new in England' — and that's why United pushed in the last hours to get the deal done." #mufc #mujournal [Youtube] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 26, 2021

Raphaël Varane is expected to be unveiled as a #mufc player next week. He will fly to Manchester this week but will have his medical a few days after #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 26, 2021

According to the Manchester Evening News, Varane has been studying the Red Devils’ defending, particularly focussing on set-piece organisation, in anticipation of his imminent transfer.

Varane’s clear message to Madrid certainly helped see this transfer escalate and now all that awaits is an official announcement.

There are no expectations of any further hiccups and it’s likely the club will turn their attentions elsewhere now.