Raphael Varane: Manchester United confirm exciting transfer from Real Madrid

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, putting an end to the intense rumours of late.

The sensational Frenchman had been linked with a move for a few weeks now and fans can now celebrate thanks to the confirmation.

Although big progress has been made over the last 48 hours, many expected the transfer itself would only be announced either later in the week or over the weekend.

However, United have moved quickly to confirm the news and now the focus will be on who the club will target next.

Varane is one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s biggest signings since his reign began, and based purely on silverware as well as status, it could be argued he is the biggest.

𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋 We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

OFFICIAL. Agreement in principle between Manchester United and Real Madrid for Raphaël Varane, confirmed. 🔴🇫🇷 #MUFC “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement for Raphaël Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised”. #Varane pic.twitter.com/atMaeD6Zgt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021

Raphaël Varane will be in England later this week, then after quarantine period he’ll undergo his medical and sign his contract until June 2025 + option until June 2026 already agreed since weeks. 🔴 #MUFC Manchester United will pay €50m to Real Madrid, ‘details’ included. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021

The Red Devils put up the following statement on their website: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphaël Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.”

No hiccups are expected from now on and it’s understood Varane will have to quarantine before he can join his new teammates on the training ground.

Whether that will affect his ability to complete a medical or not is unclear but it seems as though none of these problems will have a detrimental effect either way.

Whether he completes his medical soon or after quarantining will have no bearing on if the deal goes through and only on when it will.

It’s understood Varane already completed a medical on his return to Madrid’s training facilities and there were no problems there.

This should mean a smooth transfer to United and supporters can now dream of seeing him in a red shirt soon enough.