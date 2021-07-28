Diogo Dalot back in training with Manchester United amind transfer speculation

Manchester United’s forgotten full-back Diogo Dalot is back in pre-season training but could still be transferred out of the club if a new offer arrives.

Dalot spent last season out on loan with Italian club AC Milan. The loan move was secured after a previous season of little contribution to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Portuguese defender managed to prove himself on loan after breaking into the first team after multiple first-team defenders were injured. Dalot made regular appearances for the second half of his loan after impressive displays.

It was also a good end to the season for Dalot as he was called up to the Portuguese senior squad after a player tested positive for Coronavirus meaning Portugal needed to fill in a spot.

The 22-year-old managed to achieve 21 league appearances while scoring a goal for the Rossoneri and now he is back with the United squad ahead of the new season.

According to calciomercato.com, there is still a dialogue about a possible return for Dalot to AC Milan between the two clubs even though the player is training with Man United’s first team.

United have made it clear to the Italians that the conditions to sell still remain the same.

Those conditions are a loan deal that costs €3 – €4 million (£2.6m-£3.4m) with the obligation to purchase the player at the start of the next summer transfer window.

According to the outlet, Paolo Maldini, the Rossoneri’s technical director as well as Frederic Massara, their director of football, are prepared to make a new offer sometime this week to try and secure a new loan deal.

The two sides are yet to agree with the conditions as it’s proving to be a little pricy for the Italian side after securing new deals elsewhere in the squad.They woould also prefer an option to purchase rather than an obligation.

United may be a little sceptical about letting go of the player at the moment considering the club have an injury crisis, with Alex Telles out until a couple of weeks after the start of the season and the injury to Luke Shaw, the extent of which has not been fully disclosed.

Dalot could be held back until deadline day before being loaned out, in the hopes that the injury crisis is resolved by then, or the club could still risk letting him go as soon as the new offer arrives.