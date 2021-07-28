Manchester United set to offer Axel Tuanzebe new contract before loan move

Manchester United are preparing to offer a contract extension to Axel Tuanzebe before a potential loan move out, according to a new report.

Tuanzebe’s current contract expires next summer although United have the option to extend for a further year. But according to Sky Sports, United will seek to extend that deal before considering further options.

The young centre back has proclaimed his desire for regular first team football and with the signing of Raphael Varane, the prospects of that occurring at Old Trafford are slim.

In order to get the required playing time, Tuanzebe looks set for a loan move but a new contract is on the cards first as “United want to maintain Tuanzebe’s value if he goes on loan.”

Currently the front runners for the academy graduate’s services is Newcastle United.

Desperate for more time on the pitch, Tuanzebe has made only six Premier League starts in the past two seasons.

At 23, the centre back has played a shockingly low amount of senior football with only 4,838 minutes under his belt. Or in other terms, just under 54 full appearances.

Through a mix of injuries and failing to earn Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s trust, Tuanzebe has seen little opportunity to build on his promising loan spell at Aston Villa two years ago.

Despite impressive glimpses of his abilities, such as a world class performance against PSG, a run of games to find form have not been afforded to the Congo born defender.

In a bid to get his career back on track, Tuanzebe hinted at a move last month when he said “I haven’t had the run of games that I’ve hoped for, but, next season, I’ll definitely be playing football.”

A move to Newcastle United looks to be on the cards with a reunion with Steve Bruce, the man who initially brought Tuanzebe to Aston Villa.

With Varane’s signing being confirmed, movement on Tuanzebe’s future can be expected in the coming weeks.