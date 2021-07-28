Manchester United’s future signings depend upon the sale of Paul Pogba or Jesse Lingard

Manchester United’s transfer business may not yet all be done this summer.

The Red Devils are exploring the possibility of bringing in a new midfielder or a right-back. However, the club will need to sell players to facilitate funds.

United are targeting an overall net spend of between £75 million and £100m this window, claim The Telegraph.

It means any future signings would depend on possible sales.

United confirmed on Tuesday night that they had reached an agreement in principle with Real Madrid for the transfer of Raphael Varane.

𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋 We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

The club will pay £34 million-plus add-ons with the payments being spread out over a number of years, as per The Athletic.

According to The Telegraph, Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, with the Frenchman likely to demand a substantial contract.

Paris Saint-Germain are considering an approach for the 28 year old who has a year left on his contract. United are said to want nothing below €50 million.

A possible exit for the French star could open the door for United to sign a replacement this window.

Moreover, Jesse Lingard is being monitored by clubs, both domestic and overseas, after his impressive loan spell at West Ham United. Man United value him at £30 million.

Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Andreas Pereira and Facundo Pellestri are among those who could leave on loan or even permanently in some cases.

It will also be interesting to see how Solskjaer handles the goalkeeper situation, with David De Gea and Dean Henderson unlikely to settle as an understudy.

James Ducker’s article also throws light on United’s enormous wage bill.

United’s revenues for the 2019-20 season were down to £509m from £627m the previous year.

The figure could yet dip below £500m for next season, in what would be the lowest turnover for six years.

This arguably leaves some room for manoeuvre from a salary perspective, but with the completion of the Varane deal, United have committed almost £120 million in transfer fees this summer.

So, iff Solskjaer plans on bringing in another player, it will most likely hinge on the possibility of a significant sale.