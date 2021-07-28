Paul Pogba: Manchester United face major problem as PSG loom

Manchester United are reportedly a step closer to losing Paul Pogba to PSG as the race for his signature continues to heat up.

According to RMC Sport, the Ligue 1 giants are expected to accelerate their bid to sign the World Cup winner given how there is mutual interest between both parties.

It’s understood PSG have been keeping an eye on Pogba’s situation for many months now and they are hoping to pounce.

According to Canal Supporters, the sensational Frenchman has actually declined an offer to extend from United and it’s not clear if a second offer will be made or not.

This is backed by the Tweet below:

Paul #Pogba, lié aux Red Devils jusqu'en juin 2022, aurait rejeté une 1ère proposition pour prolonger son contrat. Une offre officielle du #PSG devrait intervenir dans les prochains jours. En parallèle, Leonardo continue de s’activer péniblement pour dégraisser l’effectif 👇 https://t.co/OoBb4NmQBs — Abdellah Boulma (@abdellahboulma) July 27, 2021

This translates to: “Paul #Pogba, linked to the Red Devils until June 2022, would have rejected a 1st proposal to extend his contract. An official offer from #PSG should intervene in the coming days. At the same time, Leonardo continues to work painfully to downsize the workforce”

On the other hand, respected journalist Andy Mitten has said:

If Pogba was offered enough money by Manchester United, he would sign to stay. It’s about money. Somebody very close to Pogba said in February that Pogba is absolutely amenable to signing a new contract [with United]. [@AndyMitten] #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) July 27, 2021

Even The Sun make the claim Marcus Rashford and his teammates are trying to convince Pogba to stay.

Their source says: “Rashford and several others have been doing everything to convince Pogba to stay.

“They believe the team would lose a key man if he goes as he’s seen as a genuine world-class talent among the squad.

“He’s also a leader in the dressing room — one of the players the younger ones look up to when the team is struggling.”

