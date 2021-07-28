Picture: Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane share exciting video call

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see how happy Raphael Varane looked when speaking to Paul Pogba.

The sensational defender won’t be a Real Madrid man for much longer given how all parties agree on a transfer.

United moved quickly to secure Varane’s signature, following the confirmed signing of Jadon Sancho as well.

The two transfers have left supporters thoroughly pleased in what is one of the club’s best windows in recent history.

Pogba and Varane are obviously international teammates and there’s no doubt they’ll be happy to lineup alongside each other on a club level too.

The Peoples Person last covered Varane news when The Telegraph and The Athletic both praised the Red Devils’ swiftness in the transfer.

The towering defender’s arrival will arguably bring out even more quality from Pogba given the tactics involved.

After all, Varane’s arrival will give the defence an assurance that is expected to result in the midfield being given more freedom.

The lack of a need to protect the defence should see Pogba play further forward and impact the team more as a result.

There have already been reports of a switch from a 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-3-3 and the latter is a formation the former Juventus man excelled in.

Nonetheless, fans will be thoroughly excited to see Varane at Old Trafford and the hope is Pogba will stay for the long-term future too.