Raphael Varane transfer: English media praise Manchester United’s swiftness

Manchester United reportedly impressed many people during their negotiations for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

The towering centre-back is set to join his new club in around a week’s time after all parties came to an agreement over a transfer.

United had been chasing Varane in recent weeks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw him as the ideal man to bring in to partner Harry Maguire.

Fans are still in disbelief the transfer has been made official and they certainly can’t wait to see him in the famous red shirt.

According to The Telegraph, a move to the Red Devils became clearer as early as March, after Varane turned down Madrid’s final offer, having been in constant dialogue from the end of January.

In fact, the sensational Frenchman began gaining interest in the transfer last summer, when it became clear it was now or never for a new challenge.

It’s understood Marid’s final offer was even worth more than the £20m annual offer (including image rights and bonuses) Varane eventually agreed to with Manchester United.

The Telegraph continue in their report that Solskjaer’s side’s handling of the transfer has been described as “pretty slick” from start to finish.

Director of football Matt Judge was still in charge while football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher convinced Varane’s camp by putting together a presentation discussing the club’s culture, philosophy, and plans.

According to The Athletic, the speed of the Varane deal took many by surprise and he’s expected to sign his contract after his medical, which will only take place after his quarantine is over.

It’s believed United felt the World Cup winner was undoubtedly better than the club’s other targets Pau Torres and Jules Kounde.

The Peoples Person last covered Varane in a stats piece that put him up against Manchester City’s Ruben Dias to see how the two fare against each other.