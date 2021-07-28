Ruben Neves waiting to hear offers from Manchester United



After signing Raphael Varane, Manchester United’s attention turns to signing a midfielder and that could be Wolverhampton Wanderers star, Ruben Neves.

According to the Mirror, a central midfielder is said to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s next priority and it has been reported that Wolves star Neves would prefer to wait and see if Man United can strike a deal than move elsewhere.

Premier League club Arsenal have been heavily linked throughout the transfer window to the Portuguese star.

The midfielder can play anywhere in the midfield triangle, having played in multiple positions already during his Wolves career.

Solskjaer has always signed players who can play in a fluid system and this is something that would suit Neves’ style of play.

Neves has been a favourite for Wolves ever since helping them achieve promotion back to the Premier League during the 2017-18 season.

He then went on to be a key part of their first top-flight season as they secured Europa League football.

Appearing 13 times in that competition with Wolves and plenty more in the Champions League with his former club Porto, Neves is no stranger to European competitions and is seen as a perfect and ideal fit for Solskjaer’s side.

The Mirror later reveal that Eurosport’s Dean Jones told The Football Terrace that “In terms of Neves, they have definitely tried that”, meaning that Arsenal has already tried to secure a transfer for the player.

“Again, the player [is] not sure if that’s the right move for him at this stage, and with Manchester United also in view for him, he’d rather wait things out and see whether that can actually come to fruition”

For United fans, this will provide a huge boost of confidence that the player wants to join the Red Devils and be a part of Solskjaer’s rebuild at the club.

If the manager and the club truly want Neves to arrive at the club, it could be a case of ‘now or never’ as the player is almost certain to leave Wolves this summer.

