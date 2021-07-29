Anthony Elanga: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises ‘electric’ youngster

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued his praise for pre-season star Anthony Elanga who has been in stunning form of late.

The young winger has picked up from where he left off last season and has insured he’s given his manager a selection headache with his performances.

It’s the good kind of problem for Solskjaer to have and he himself has admitted he may have to consider keeping Elanga beyond the summer.

Many expected the Swedish attacker to be sent on loan in order to aid his development, particularly with the arrival of Jadon Sancho.

However, some scintillating performances in pre-season has left many to wonder whether the club are better off keeping him on board.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “The first goal had some great passes, some combination play, a big switch from Nemanja {Matic], some good play and a great volley from Anthony who’s just improving and getting better and better.

“The boy is electric, has energy and enthusiasm, he’s really enjoying himself. He’s done himself the world of good.

“We know he’s a good player, we know he’s a good lad. He works so hard, he’s always smiley, bright, asking what more he needs to do, he’s so hungry to improve and get better.

“He can play wide left, wide right, up front.. so anywhere along the front line. He’s going to be an asset.”

The Peoples Person last covered news on Elanga when Solskjaer spent the last press conference praising him then too.

It’s clear the legendary Norwegian has a lot of time for his young star and it will be interesting to see what he decides to do.

Elanga is perhaps best served getting regular first-team minutes on loan but the form he’s in means he’s not far off from being ready to be a part of the current squad.