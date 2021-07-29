Eduardo Camavinga: Manchester United ‘love him’ – Fabrizio Romano



Manchester United ‘love’ Eduardo Camavinga according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who is a reliable source for transfer news.

Romano updated his followers via Youtube and it seems United remain engaged with the 18 year-old’s club Rennes.

🗣 — @FabrizioRomano: "At the moment Manchester United are looking at Camavinga's situation. They are in direct contacts but not progressing. Let's see if they'll go for him in the coming days." #mufc #mujournal [YouTube] https://t.co/VUe2OFPkIP — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 28, 2021

The Red Devils have been linked with the young French midfielder throughout the summer and it is believed that the third of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s desired ‘three world-class signings’ is a defensively sound midfielder.

Camavinga certainly falls into that category. He averages over 4 tackles per game in Ligue 1, one of the highest tackle rates for midfielders in Europe.

United had previously been in the market for a top, young midfield talent and came close to signing Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City only to lose that transfer battle with Borussia Dortmund.

Instead, Camavinga would no doubt be seen as a similarly prodigious talent by United.

However, reports have suggested that Camavinga has a preference for La Liga if he is to move on from Rennes.

He is now in the final year of his contract and Rennes would most likely prefer to sell him for a fee of around £30 million this summer, instead of losing him for free next year.

But United have not escalated their interest as yet and are focusing on deciding on player loans and the future of Paul Pogba before moving definitively for a midfielder.

Solskjaer and the United transfer team have also expressed interest in Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka as other potential targets.

With initial contacts and groundwork laid, they will have several options if a first preference falls through.

Solskjaer has some big internal decisions to make this week. After those, the move for a midfielder will likely happen.

