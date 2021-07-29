Luke Shaw: Manchester United star expected to be fit for new season

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has reportedly given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a major boost ahead of the new campaign.

The sensational Englishman has been in remarkable form of late and fans are excited to see him back in action.

Alex Telles was trying to take advantage of Shaw’s absence from pre-season, due to being on holiday, by bringing his fitness levels back up to standard and playing a starring role.

Unfortunately the Brazilian left-back succumbed to his own injury, suffering a knock in training that will see him out of action for the near future.

Telles’ absence has seen Brandon Williams fill in at left-back but fans were hoping Shaw would make a miraculous return to the first-team.

According to Manchester Evening News, the former Southampton man is expecting to be fit for the start of the new campaign despite playing for England with cracked ribs and a wrist injury.

The Red Devils’ staff haven’t assessed his knocks yet (as he’s due to arrive at Carrington on Monday) but Shaw himself feels confident of being ready for the season opener.

The Peoples Person last covered news on the talented defender when The Telegraph first reported his injuries and it appeared back then that he could miss a few games for the club.

Shaw is undoubtedly one of Manchester United’s key players and supporters were hoping he could continue his outstanding relationship with Marcus Rashford on the field.

Unfortunately it seems even the academy product could be out of action for the new season as he may be forced into addressing some long-term injuries he’s been ignoring.

Rashford may require surgery on his shoulder while it is understood he’s been troubled by a foot injury too.

Luckily Shaw’s ribs and wrist should heal on their own and unless he’s been unlucky, he should feature in the first-team soon.