Manchester United handed major boost in the pursuit of Saul Niguez

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Athletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

As per Fabrizio Romano (via YouTube), United, among other clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool, have enquired about the availability of the 26 year old.

Manchester United have been calling for Saúl Ñíguez, as well as Liverpool and Chelsea, asking about his situation. However, only if Ñíguez’s move to Barcelona definitively collapses, United and other English clubs will decide whether to open real talks. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano YT] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 28, 2021

The Spaniard is regarded as a most attainable midfield target, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona had opened talks regarding a swap deal involving Saul and Antoine Griezmann.

However, both Ara and Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona has pulled the plug on the potential transfer after deciding “it’s not a good move.”

The Catalan club still needs to pay the €72 million of Griezmann’s fee and don’t think it’s a fair swap.

The salaries of both players have also been an obstacle to any deal. Griezmann’s salary is out of Atletico’s reach, while Saul does not want to take a pay cut to join the Catalan giants.

If the deal doesn’t go through, United could get their man at a possible bargain price.

Due to Atletico’s weak financial situation, they could sell Saul for a much reduced rate.

The 26 year old has been a mainstay in Diego Simeone’s side over the past six years. He, along with compatriot Koke, form the crux of Atletico’s midfield.

Saul is a versatile player and can play anywhere across the midfield. He has the dribbling ability and vision to play further up the pitch and the defensive awareness to anchor the midfield.

His quick one-touch passing and movement allow Atletico to bypass the opposition press and progress the ball vertically up the pitch.

Saul is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure with his back to goal and always makes himself available during the build-up.

With United looking to buy a midfielder this summer, the Spaniard could be the answer to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s needs.