Manchester United sign highly-rated Liverpool starlet Ethan Ennis

Manchester United have completed the signing of Liverpool youngster Ethan Ennis.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Ennis rejected the Merseyside club’s contract proposal to join the Red Devils.

Liverpool were keen to keep hold of the talented midfielder and offered him a scholarship contract earlier this summer.

United owe Liverpool a development fee, a statute of the English game which allows the club who honed a talent to receive some benefit.

Ennis confirmed the transfer on Tuesday by posting a picture of himself at Old Trafford on Instagram.

The caption read: “I am delighted to announce that I have signed for Manchester United. Grateful for this opportunity, can’t wait to get started.”

Official: Ethan Ennis has signed for #mufc from Liverpool pic.twitter.com/mCdO5GKa0b — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) July 27, 2021

Not too many players have crossed the divide between Man United and Liverpool down the years.

Only nine players in history had transferred directly from one club to another, with the last being back in 1964 when Phil Chisnall moved from Man Utd to Liverpool for £25,000.

The 16-year-old from Runcorn broke into Liverpool’s youth team last season, scoring five goals in eight games for the academy.

He played a crucial role in their journey to the FA Youth Cup final, netting thrice.

In their first-round tie against Sutton, the teenager came off the bench to score a 15-minute hat-trick.

Manager Bridge-Wilkinson said post-match: “Ethan is an Under-16 player, and it was a great evening for him.”

“It was his debut in the FA Youth Cup, and he got three goals!”

Ennis joins many exciting young players at the Man United academy, including the likes of Charlie McNeill, Joe Hugill, Marc Jurado and Isak Hansen-Aaroen.

The signing would fit in nicely with Man United’s youth recruitment strategy, which became quite evident ever since the appointment of Nicky Butt as head of the academy back in 2016.

Since 2019, the club has recruited 19 players from all across Europe to swell its academy ranks. All barring three of them were 16 years of age when joining.

The goal is to develop top-class talent within the academy with a future pathway into the first team.

Ennis can be a part of this special project and, with his potential, can grow into one of the finest midfielders in the country.