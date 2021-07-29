Victor Lindelof: What Raphael Varane’s arrival means for Manchester United star

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof spot in the first-team is reportedly safe if he wants it to be, despite the expected arrival of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

The Swedish centre-back was one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s most reliable men last season, as he featured heavily alongside Harry Maguire.

Given how the English defender was purchased for a sensational fee, many expected it would mean the end of Lindelof’s career at United.

However, it seems Solskjaer doesn’t have any real plans to move the former Benfica man on and he could still play a role if he chooses.

The centre-back department has suddenly become a little unstable following Varane’s arrival and it’s obvious some player’s futures need to be cleared up.

According to The Athletic, while Lindelof is the one expected to make way for the World Cup winner in the starting XI, it doesn’t necessarily mean he will leave the club entirely.

It’s believed the Red Devils feel he’s a “quiet leader” and so aren’t keen on seeing him leave so that depth remains.

A source told them: “Varane gives us three top-centre backs and depth if one gets injured. There are likely to be no issues if he plays whereas there were issues if Bailly plays over the other two.

“He also gives us a top-end level to play five at the back. We wouldn’t expect it but it’s a good option.”

The Peoples Person last covered Lindelof news when his form for his country at the Euros was being discussed, as statistics had shown he was putting in top performances.

His solid displays didn’t go unnoticed and many wondered why the club weren’t helping him replicate that type of talent at Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, it seems the only reason Lindelof will leave Manchester United is if he wants to due to an expected lack of minutes and not because Solskjaer wants him to go.