Andreas Pereira: Fenerbahce and Premier League club interested in Man United midfielder

Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira is a possible midfield target for Turkish club Fenerbahce and an unknown Premier League team.

According to TNT Sports, Fenerbahce have enquired about the price of the Brazilian.

The original transfer fee set by United was in the region of £25 million.

Still, the Turkish club expects the value to be reduced due to the ongoing pandemic’s economic impact.

The report also suggests interest from an unknown Premier League club, whose name is kept confidential by request of the source.

Pereira broke into United’s senior team in 2015. Since then, he has been loaned out to three different clubs: Granada, Valencia and Lazio.

The 25 year old was handed a new four-year contract in 2019, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to bring out the best in him.

The player has shown promise on many occasions but has failed to deliver consistent performances for Man United.

In 75 appearances for the club, Pereira has managed to score just four goals despite playing as an advanced midfielder for the most part.

The Brazilian, however, was at his absolute best in United’s 2-2 draw against Brentford in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly.

Pereira rattled the net with a 30-yard volley, causing Old Trafford to erupt.

Speaking to MUTV, he added: “As soon as Jesse hit it, it came off the goalkeeper, and I thought that I might have a chance here, and as soon as I hit it, it felt good straight away.”

“It was a nice feeling, having the fans back in and scoring the goal.”

Stop what you're doing and admire this piece of magic 😱#MUFC @AndrinhoPereira — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 28, 2021

United’s search for a new midfielder this window could open the door for the Brazilian to leave.

At this stage of his career, it would be ideal for Pereira to find regular game time at another club.