Di’Shon Bernard is expected to join Hull City on a season-long loan



Manchester United youngster Di’Shon Bernard is expected to join Championship club Hull City on loan to further develop his first-team action.

Bernard joined the club from the Chelsea academy in 2017 and the centre-back has become an important and impressive academy prospect.

Last season, Bernard spent the season a few minutes away from the club at league two side Salford City.

During his time at Salford, he managed to achieve 29 league appearances where he scored two goals as per transfermarkt in a season where he made his first professional league debut.

Bernard actually made his full professional debut with Man United during the Europa League group stages in the 2019-20 season vs. Astana.

The academy staff and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now believe the time is right to make the upgrade to the Championship and further develop the player.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Bernard will move out on a season-long loan to Hull City.

Bernard has also been a part of Solskjaer’s first team pre-season squad, mainly down to the lack of reinforcements in defence. However he has been impressive and will now try and impress the manager further if the loan goes ahead.

With the centre back roster increased even more with the addition of Raphael Varane, Bernard will almost certainly not achieve the playing time he would need at Old Trafford to develop his understanding of the game, so a loan move is justified.

The Hull Daily Mail are reporting that ‘it looks as though Bernard could arrive before Friday’s friendly against Sunderland.’

Hull City will be a tough challenge for the youngster, but a good decision as they are struggling to add first-team centre-backs to the squad. This could mean the defender might get a hefty amount of games under his belt.

Speaking about his experience as a first-team centre-back at Salford last season, it sounds like he learnt a lot.

“To be fair, I’m just happy I took the step to come out on loan instead of just staying in the Under-23s as I’ve definitely developed as a player and learned a lot of new things.”

“First-team football was definitely something I needed.”

“It comes to a point where the Under-23s was no longer a test [for me] and you need to go out and play men’s football to test your ability.”

“I think I’ve coped well in League Two. I’ve come up against a lot of different players and I think I’ve done well, to be honest.”

Bernard will now be hoping that he has a similar experience at his next club and will come back with even more experience under his belt.

