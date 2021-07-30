Kieran Trippier prepared to wait for potential dream move to Manchester United



Manchester United could acquire Kieran Trippier before the final days of the transfer window as he enters his final year at Atletico Madrid.

It has been known that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to improve last season’s defence for many months and this is something that looks likely to take until the final days of the transfer window.

Having already secured Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, the priority will turn to a midfielder and then hopefully a right back.

The Trippier rumours have been fluctuating for the past couple of weeks as it remains unclear if he will end up at United.

According to the Telegraph, the English right-back believes his hopes of securing a move to Old Trafford will probably only be realised at the closing stages of the window.

At Atletico, Trippier is no longer included in the spots allocated for European players but instead, takes up one of the limited Non-EU spots. That plus the fact that his contract is entering its last year could eventually put enough pressure on Atleti to sell.

Since the transfer window opened, United have secured Jadon Sancho, Tom Heaton and Raphael Varane.

It is thought that the Sancho and Varane signings have used up the transfer budget, so United will turn to moving on some players from the current squad in order to find more money for potential signings.

The Telegraph explains that Trippier still has a family who lives in the northwest and is conscious about United’s need to raise money to obtain him and decrease the hefty wage bill.

If Solskjaer secures his man, he would be joining a very talented predominantly English squad, much as it was under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Trippier would offer a threat from set-pieces, much like we see on the international stage, but also perhaps a greater attacking threat down that right-hand side than current incumbent, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 30-year-old can also play at left-back, as he has for England, meaning United will have more quality cover in both full-back positions.

If Trippier does arrive it will almost certainly mean that Brandon Williams will move out on loan as he will be further behind in the pecking order once again.