Man United unveil new away kit in homage to 30-year-old design

Manchester United stars have been showing off the new 2021/22 away kit, unveiled today by the club and Adidas.

Photos of Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay emerged on Twitter this morning.

📸 Paul Pogba, Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay in the Manchester United 2021-22 away kit 👇 #mufc #mujournal [Adidas Australia] pic.twitter.com/CrdSH8bJ7C — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 30, 2021

New signing Jadon Sancho has also been snapped in the new gear:

Our new boy in the new kit 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/6OmhjmXHgY — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 30, 2021

Dan James has tweeted a photo of himself in the kit.

And the club’s official announcement swiftly followed.

The new kit, with an ice blue striped pattern on white background with red trim, is described by United’s website as a nod to a famous kit of some 30 years ago.

‘The iconic ‘snowflake’ jersey of 1990/92 is one of the most popular kits in United history, so it’s no surprise that you can see it on terraces at pretty much every game,’ the announcement read.

‘It’s a kit that nobody has forgotten about, and one that has transcended generations. It also inspired our recent collaboration with adidas and Pharrell Williams to create the Human Race FC jersey last season.’

As with the recent new first team kit, fans are encouraged by anti-Glazer protesters to boycott the new official merchandise and buy replicas or retro shirts instead.

The anti-Glazer movement #NotAPennyMore have launched a campaign encouraging fans to join the boycott.

Shirt sales are a big revenue earner for the Glazer family and the intention is to discourage fans from lining the pockets of the American tycoons and thereby weaken their position at the club.

The message from the boycott movement is ‘Go vintage this season’.