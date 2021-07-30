Manchester United Women appoint Marc Skinner as head coach

Manchester United Women have confirmed the signing of Marc Skinner as their new head coach.

The 38 year old joins on a two year deal, with an option to extend a further year.

He replaces Casey Stone following her resignation at the end of last season.

According to The Telegraph, United identified Skinner as their ideal target and were quick to reach an agreement with American club Orlando Pride to get their man.

After stepping down as Birmingham City manager in 2019, Skinner moved to coach the Flordia-based team.

At Birmingham, Skinner reached the 2017 Women’s FA Cup final and finished fourth in the Women’s Super League.

United finished fourth in the WSL the last term, narrowly missing out on a European place.

John Murtough, the club’s football director, stated: “First and foremost, Marc is an excellent coach, but he also has incredible drive, ambition and a vision for the team, which really impressed us during the recruitment process.

“We are confident that Marc is the best person to be leading the team as we look forward to another exciting season.”

At Birmingham, Skinner’s team had a distinct style of play. Playing out from the back, neat possession and quick transitions were an essential aspect of his side’s overall gameplay.

Under Skinner the Blues upset the odds to reach the 2017 Women’s FA Cup final, knocking out Chelsea in the semi-finals.

His side boasted a solid defensive record and was difficult to beat.

The impressive spell earned him a move to Florida, where he worked with some of the biggest-name players in the sport, from Brazil legend Marta to World Cup-winning icon Alex Morgan.

In his first interview since joining United, Skinner said: “I am excited and proud to become head coach at Manchester United.”

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the staff and this talented group of players. Our focus is to build on everything they have already achieved in the women’s game.”

In the WSL, it will be a challenge to break Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City’s hold on the top three positions.

Skinner will be looking to propel United into the European spots, a feat the women’s team has never achieved.