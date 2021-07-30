Marcus Rashford surgery decision made as player faces 12 weeks out of action

Marcus Rashford will undergo surgery on his injured shoulder, it has been confirmed today.

Rashford has been struggling with the injury for several months and delayed surgery to take part in Euro 2020, even though he was rarely used by England head coach Gareth Southgate.

It was originally reported that Rashford had decided to go ahead with the surgery but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated that the decision had not yet been made.

But The Telegraph’s James Ducker has confirmed this morning that the surgery will go ahead, meaning that the 23-year-old will miss 12 weeks of football – at least the first nine matches of United’s Premier League season as well as the first three Champions League fixtures.

‘Rashford is understood to have met with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Thursday and explained his eagerness to undergo an operation to address a problem he has been managing since last November,’ Ducker reports.

‘Rashford tore a muscle in his left shoulder against Arsenal on November 1 and would later require pain killing injections to help him through games.

‘Although he was told the injury would not get any worse, he was conscious it did not improve either, with the swelling causing him serious discomfort and inhibiting his movement and ability to hold up and challenge for the ball, particularly later in the games.

‘Rashford underwent consultation in Liverpool on July 13. Surgery was not possible straight away and United encouraged him to consider his options during a short break.

‘He is keen to return in peak condition next season after being forced to manage a number of injuries over the past two seasons.’

Ducker also points out that another niggling injury that Rashford has been carrying will also be assessed at the same time, that being ankle ligament damage. In fact, the reporter believes that Rashford’s unselfishness has led to him having more serious problems than should have been the case.

‘Rashford has pushed his body further than a lot of his colleagues would be willing or even permitted to do and, in some cases, to his detriment,’ Ducker says.

‘He could not continue like that for ever, though; not if he is to maintain his explosive style of play.

‘There was always going to come a point where Rashford had to put himself first for once and listen to what his body was telling him, regardless of outside influences, and his decision to press ahead with surgery to repair a shoulder injury that has been hampering him since the beginning of November is a wise one.’