Photos – Jadon Sancho training hard ahead of Man United debut

Jadon Sancho looks ready to hit the ground running at Manchester United after posting pictures on Instagram of himself weight training.

Sancho, who captioned the post simply with an ‘effort’ emoji, ‘😤’, has sent out a positive message for United fans while other players opted for more family, holiday and relaxation-based pictures on their social media.

Sancho was finally announced as a United player 7 days ago after over a year of difficult negotiations with Borussia Dortmund.

In the end the deal United made was seen as something of a coup, as they paid just £73 million for a player with a market value of £86 million.

In the previous transfer window, Dortmund had been asking for an amount in the region of £100m.

The payments are also able to be split over several years, easing the financial burden on the Old Trafford outfit.

The 21-year-old scored 50 goals and registered 64 assists in four seasons with the German club.

Due to his participation in Euro 2020, he is still on holiday but is expected to join up with the United squad for the first time next week.

His friend and England colleague Marcus Rashford may or may not be joining him as a decision is still yet to be made as to whether he will undergo surgery on a troublesome shoulder injury that affected him for a large portion of last season.

Rashford is believed to want to go ahead with the surgery but the club is not as sure.

If he does go under the knife it will rule him out of action until October.