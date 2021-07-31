Charlie McCann seals Manchester United exit to join Rangers

Manchester United have confirmed that academy star Charlie McCann has completed a transfer to Rangers.

The club announced the deal on the official website.

The move is reportedly worth up to £750,000 according to The MEN.

The midfielder will initially be linking up with the Rangers B team, where he will look to impress manager Steven Gerrard to earn a call up to the first team.

Having completed his medical, the Irish youth international has signed a three year deal at the Glasgow club, becoming one of very few players to have represented Ireland and join Rangers.

Upon signing for his new club, McCann took to Twitter to say he is “excited to sign for such a huge and historic club, thanks to all at Rangers for giving me this opportunity, can’t wait to get started.”

Excited to sign for such a huge and historic club, thanks to all at @RangersFC for giving me this opportunity, can't wait to get started💙 pic.twitter.com/Vn7Rj25q4j — Charlie Mccann (@charliemccann__) July 30, 2021

McCann had joined United from Coventry City as a 16 year old and featured through the ranks as a central midfielder and on occasion as a left winger during his first year in the u18s.

As a second year scholar, McCann was pushed deeper into a role at the base of the midfield and awarded the captain’s armband for the u18s after Teden Mengi was promoted to the u23s.

A diminutive midfielder, McCann displays a strong range of passing from deep and an ability to make driving runs through the midfield.

Far more comfortable in possession and up the field, the youngster has a keen eye for goal, scoring 17 times in 62 appearances for United’s u18s and u23s.

Due to the strength in competition in United’s ranks however, McCann largely found himself enrolled in a more ill-suited defensive midfield role.

As a result, McCann played a key role last term in the u23s ending the season with the second most goals in the league, but also with the second most conceded.

The midfielder’s attacking instincts and tendency to chase the play often left large gaps in the centre of the park, exposing the already makeshift backline the u23s were dealing with.

With his move further north, McCann will be hoping he can find a more suitable role in the Rangers set up.