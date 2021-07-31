Kieran Trippier transfer: Manchester United target set for key talks

Manchester United target and Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier is reportedly set to hold showdown talks with manager Diego Simeone as he looks to secure a transfer.

The experienced Englishman has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s radar all summer long, though negotiations have never really advanced.

Atletico have been stubborn about their high pricetag for Trippier and that has left United scratching their heads.

The La Liga giants have had various reports claiming they want various figures such as €30m or €40m for his signature.

United are naturally hesitant to cough up that much after spending large amounts on the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

I am told that Trippier returns to Madrid tomorrow and will meet with Simeone on Monday to discuss his situation — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) July 31, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered a report on Trippier when it was claimed he was willing to bide his time to get his dream move to Old Trafford.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man emerged as a target for Solskjaer when it was claimed he was looking for competition and depth for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The legendary Norwegian is also said to be dissatisfied with the young Englishman’s attacking output and wants to give him a big push.

Trippier’s versatility is also likely a big plus for Solskjaer who would suddenly find himself with good cover all across his backline.

Wan-Bissaka was hardly rested last season and there were plenty of occasions when he looked a little worse for wear.

Manchester United would get a boost in their bid to get their target if Trippier pushes for the exit doors and helps reduce his price tag.