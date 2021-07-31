Manchester United want two more signings, with Paul Pogba future to be decided

Manchester United remain in the market for new signings, but any new additions will first depend upon fringe players being sold.

According to ESPN, the club went into the summer looking to sign a winger, centre-back, central midfielder and right-back.

With the two main priorities having been solved by the signings of Jadon Sancho and the imminent Raphael Varane, United are thought to be in dialogue with the agents of Eduardo Camavinga, Ruben Neves and Kieran Tripper.

It is reported that a Trippier deal remains a work in progress, however Atletico Madrid have so far been reluctant to budge from their £43m asking price.

Previous reports have suggested that United are unwilling to break the bank for a 30-year-old with just one year left on his current deal.

However, the report also claims that “sources have told ESPN there is a strong possibility Sancho and Varane will be the only major signings of the summer.”

Any further reinforcements could rest upon the futures of Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and Diogo Dalot.

All three enjoyed successful loan spells last term and continue to be linked with both loan and permanent moves away from Old Trafford.

It’s said that Pereira is keen to move in order to develop his career, with Turkish side Fenerbahce thought to be chasing his signature.

The Brazilian did his utmost to stay at the front of the shop window with a stunning volley against Brentford in midweek.

Which brings us to the ongoing saga of Paul Pogba. The United hierarchy is said to be losing hope over an extension and are ready to entertain bids from interested parties.

However, only PSG have been seriously linked with the French ace, and they’re yet to make direct contact over a deal.