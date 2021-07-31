Marcus Rashford: Manchester United star makes exciting promise to fans

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has sent fans a rather brilliant message explaining his current situation.

The sensational Englishman will be out of action for the foreseeable future due to a shoulder injury that has been troubling all season long.

Despite his fitness woes and occasional inconsistent form, Rashford ended the season with a remarkable record of 36 goal contributions.

There’s no doubt the academy graduate has improved year on year and certainly seems to be enjoying his football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The legendary Norwegian has largely used Rashford as a left-winger, though the player’s versatility has come into use many times last season.

The Peoples Person previously reported Rashford’s decision to get the surgery that could see him out of action for roughly 12 weeks.

In fact, the 23-year-old’s absence seems to have affected Solskjaer’s plans for the summer transfer window in regards to what he should do with his squad.

For example, there have been whispers of interest in Daniel James from the likes of Burnley but now the former Molde boss can’t afford to let him go.

If Rashford is out until October, and that heavily depends on how well recovery goes, he will likely need time on top of that to get back to full fitness.

In that sense, it’s understandable to want to hold onto squad players until at least the winter transfer window when the picture can be clearer.

Nonetheless, given what Rashford achieved last season despite carrying many knocks, fans will be extremely excited to see what he can achieve when he’s fit and fresh.