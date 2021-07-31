Paul Pogba transfer: Manchester United must set deadline or face humiliation

Manchester United star Paul Pogba could reportedly still stay at the club even if he doesn’t sign an extension soon but surely that isn’t the best course of action for the club?

The World Cup winner’s future has been uncertain for a while now but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must ensure his side are in the driving seat of any negotiations at all times.

According to Sky Sports, Pogba knows if he remains patient then he will have more options, whether that is signing a new deal with the Red Devils or choosing between Europe’s top clubs.

It is understood PSG are interested in signing him this window despite talks continuing between his representatives and his current club.

Manchester United ideally want to resolve his situation this summer and although he can see his long-term future at the club, he’s choosing his next big contract carefully.

It’s believed that if Pogba doesn’t sign a new contract by the end of the window it doesn’t mean he will certainly leave as he is excited with the direction Solskjaer is taking the team in.

The Peoples Person last covered a report on the sensational Frenchman when he put up a picture on Instagram showing that he was on a video call with incoming teammate with Raphael Varane.

United have to set a deadline for Pogba and his infamous agent Mino Raiola to make a decision by a certain date or the decision will be made for them.

If they do that then they ensure they’re in the best position possible to replace him and protect the future of the club.

If Pogba is left to decide when he wants to stay or go then that will leave the club in panic mode and forced to chase a new signing.

It will also leave the Red Devils on the bad side of negotiations with whichever club they’re approaching for their talent.

Open-ended situations like this never really end well for any club and Solskjaer must get a grip on the situation to ensure he’s not left empty-handed.