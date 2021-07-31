Raphael Varane to arrive at Man United on Monday to complete transfer

Raphael Varane will arrive in England on Monday to complete his sensational move from Real Madrid to Manchester United.

The deal between the two clubs was struck this week but the Frenchman has been waiting for quarantine clearance to come to the UK to complete his medical and sign for the Red Devils.

However, quarantine rules are changing from August 2nd, removing the need for restrictions. And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the transfer should now continue without delay.

‘Raphaël Varane update. He’s planning to fly to Manchester earlier next week [should be Monday] to complete his move as Manchester United player,’ Romano tweeted.

‘Medical and contract signing are also scheduled next week, then Varane will be unveiled as new signing after Sancho.’

Raphaël Varane update. He’s planning to fly to Manchester earlier next week [should be Monday] to complete his move as Manchester United player. 🛫🔴 #MUFC Medical and contract signing are also scheduled next week, then Varane will be unveiled as new signing after Sancho. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2021

Varane was also photographed yesterday saying goodbye to his Real Madrid teammates.

He has been at the Bernabeu for 10 years, so the farewell was a particularly emotional one.

The 28-year-old also posted an emotional farewell to Real Madrid supporters on Instagram (via The BBC), saying:

‘After 10 amazing and wonderful years at Real Madrid, a club I will always carry in my heart, the day has come to say goodbye.

‘I had the honour of sharing the locker room with the best players in the world. Countless victories I’ll never forget, especially “La Decima”. I realise it’s been a great privilege to have been able to live those special moments.

‘I want to thank all Spaniards and especially the city of Madrid, where my two children were born. This country will always be special to me. It’s been an amazing journey in every way.’