Andreas Pereira speaks on desire for playing time amidst possible exit

Andreas Pereira has sat down for an exclusive interview with TNT Sports where he spoke about his future in Manchester.

Having just reported on Fenerbahçe’s interest in Andreas, TNT Sports have followed up with speaking to the Brazilian midfielder himself about the potential move.

With a reported starting asking price of €25 million, Fenerbahçe are looking to negotiate a much lower fee in line with the post COVID market.

When asked about the interest, Andreas said “I leave the negotiations to my manager. If the interest is true, it would be great to talk to interested teams and see the project for my career, the importance I will have in the cast and future projection.

‘About Fenerbahçe, it’s a country with people passionate about football. And Alex is one of my idols in the position, it would be nice to wear his shirt. Why not?”

This is not the first time Andreas has spoken candidly about a potential move, as he has opened up earlier in the summer about being open to moves back to Lazio, to clubs in his birth country of Belgium, and his dream to one day play for Santos in Brazil.

Most notably in his interview, Andreas continues to stress the importance of playing time.

Having just finished a loan spell at Lazio where he was used in a bit part role, mainly featuring off the bench, the Brazilian international is desperate to find regular minutes every week.

Speaking on what is best for his career, the academy graduate said “in Manchester or elsewhere, the time has come to play, to have at least an hour per game on the field, to have the confidence to play. I want to be happy, to feel important.”

Further adding “I’m ready to play, I’m not a boy anymore. I’m a man ready to take responsibility.”

Currently featuring for United in pre-season, during which he has bagged a wonder goal against Brentford, the prospect of adding to his 75 appearances for the Manchester club have been severely limited ever since the signing of Bruno Fernandes.

As a result, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unlikely to be able to afford Andreas his desired role, a summer move looks certain.

With multiple clubs around the world interested in his services, the ultimate destination for Andreas though “all depends on what they want for my career.”